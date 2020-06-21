PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 146,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 199,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 334,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

