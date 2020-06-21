Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.02. 1,426,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,005. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a market cap of $294.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.