Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 494,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,307. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

