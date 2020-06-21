Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and LBank. Project Pai has a total market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $888,680.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.05503365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,681,495,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,215,489 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS, LBank, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

