Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Hits $6.68 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Prometeus has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00011002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

