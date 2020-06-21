Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 118,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ PTVCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 51,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

PTVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

