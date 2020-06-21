Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prothena by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
