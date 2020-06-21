PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PS Business Parks stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 461,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,821. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
