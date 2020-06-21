PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 461,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,821. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

