Qbao Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $320,787.78 and approximately $284.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

