Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 701,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,430. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -266.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

