Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $6.23 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $163,850.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.01610691 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,420,901 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

