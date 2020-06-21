Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0020

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $342,567.96 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052734 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 355.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000142 BTC.

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,438,317 coins and its circulating supply is 168,438,317 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

