Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.13. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $217.99.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.