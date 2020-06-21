QYNO (QNO) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. QYNO has a market cap of $502.34 and approximately $15.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QYNO has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

