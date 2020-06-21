R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 168 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,000 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

