Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 104,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

