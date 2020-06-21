Rapids Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Rapids has a market capitalization of $241,116.82 and approximately $274.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.01853771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00171854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111978 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

