RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,491. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $62,550.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $273,450 in the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $148,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.