RChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,362.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, BitMart, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, RChain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $280,362.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.01853626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00171838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00111241 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, Kucoin, AirSwap, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

