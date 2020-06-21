RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) Receives GBX 111.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.25 ($1.42).

RDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

LON RDI traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. RDI Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.82). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.72. The company has a market cap of $295.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

