REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $876,143.47

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, REAL has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $876,143.47 and approximately $2,031.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can now be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01852891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111084 BTC.

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

