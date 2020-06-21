RealChain Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. RealChain has a total market cap of $114,171.25 and $7,497.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.05522252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,016,380 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

