Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 617,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

