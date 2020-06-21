RED Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. RED has a total market cap of $388,650.63 and approximately $1,907.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00462740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003255 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.