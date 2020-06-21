Robert W. Baird Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 3,404,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,227. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

