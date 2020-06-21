Rocket Pool Price Hits $1.84 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and $487,805.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00019706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.05522252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.