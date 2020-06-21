Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of RME stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 million and a P/E ratio of -24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.42.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

