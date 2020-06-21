Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) versus Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Critical Review

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Ruhnn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.88 $35.67 million $0.62 26.31 Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.39 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ruhnn.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 5.72% 57.43% 30.84% Ruhnn -7.07% -5.83% -4.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Ruhnn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 10 7 0 2.41 Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Ruhnn on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

