SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

