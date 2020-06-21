Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 131,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 215,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

