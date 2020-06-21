Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SAIC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

