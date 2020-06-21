Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,428 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 2,127,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

