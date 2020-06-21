SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGBAF remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

