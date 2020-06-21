Sharder Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $34,934.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.85 or 0.05527500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

SS is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

