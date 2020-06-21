Shift Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,113.02 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a total market capitalization of $419,113.02 and $211.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shift has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

