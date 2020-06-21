Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 11.0%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 671,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,848,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

