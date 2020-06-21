Short Interest in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Declines By 21.7%

BP plc (NYSE:BP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 10,182,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,208. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

