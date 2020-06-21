Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Decreases By 9.0%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 1,935,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

