Short Interest in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Drops By 10.4%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.