Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Decreases By 23.5%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,629. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Crown by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 682,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.