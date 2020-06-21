Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rises By 11.0%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. 1,223,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,937. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

