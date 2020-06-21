Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Drops By 8.6%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Shares of Deere & Company stock remained flat at $$154.87 during trading on Friday. 2,046,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

