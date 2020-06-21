Short Interest in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Drops By 9.4%

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DNKN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,484. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.