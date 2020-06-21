Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Declines By 12.3%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,325. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
