Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Declines By 12.3%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,325. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

