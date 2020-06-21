Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases By 13.8%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 213,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $823.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

