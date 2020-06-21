Short Interest in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expands By 5.5%

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,875,227 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 224.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.8% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.