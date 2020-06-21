Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Increases By 16.1%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FUSB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

