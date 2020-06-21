Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Grows By 5.4%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $74,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Forestar Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Forestar Group has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

