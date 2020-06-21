Short Interest in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Decreases By 8.6%

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 41,190,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GAP alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in GAP by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GAP by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,938,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.