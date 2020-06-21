Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declines By 8.5%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,768. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.